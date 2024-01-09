'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson unveils rare text by Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are reportedly still in touch after making four original blockbuster movies for 'The Hunger Games' film series

Photo: 'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson unveils rare text of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson seemingly share a strong bond.

The popular Hunger Games couple is reportedly still in touch with each other after making four blockbuster movies together, according to a report of Variety.

During a recent confessional with the publication, the 31-year-old actor revealed an unseen text that Lawrence dropped him after his new movie, Five Nights at Freddy’s, premiered in the theatre.

Hutcherson disclosed that he received a sweet nod from his co-star when Freddy’s opened at number one.

He told the magazine, “Jen texted me when Freddy’s came out.”

“She was like, ‘My movie’s No. 1 on Netflix, and yours is No. 1 at the box office! Let’s go!’" the Beekeeper actor added.

In response to this supportive text, Hutcherson replied: "I was like, ‘I love you!' "

For the unversed, Jennifer’s film No Hard Feelings was released on the streaming platform Netflix days before Five Nights at Freddy’s premiere in October.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer and Josh played the iconic characters of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the film series Hunger Games, which was based on Suzanne Collins’s book series of the same name.