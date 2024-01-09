Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more

 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Kevin Hart has spilled the beans about a very secret, action stars’ Whatsapp chat that includes the likes of Dwayne, Mark Wahlberg, and Tom Cruise.

Hart was attending the premiere of his new Netflix movie Lift when he name dropped the mega stars in the high-profile chat.

“Yup! Dwayne, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Jackie Chan. All the biggest guys,” he told People. “You know, we just talk about action stuff.”

He jokingly added: “It's a real secret chat, I shouldn't be talking to you about this chat. I could get in a lot of trouble from the other action guys."

“We just share action stories that's the thing, when you're an action guy, you have to have action stories so our chat is all about ping-ponging action stories and just making sure that everyone’s in sync you know? That's what it's about,” he shared.

The Jumanji star was accompanied at the premiere by the cast of Lift, including, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Magnussen, Sam Worthington, Jean Reno, and, Jacob Batalon.

Lift stars Kevin Hart as the lead character Cyrus Whitaker, who plans a $500 million heist. Lift hits Netflix on January 12. 

