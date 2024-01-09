Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance

Jennifer Aniston attends 81st annual Golden Globe Awards after Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston left her fans shocked and concerned with her “sad eyes” at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards almost three months after Matthew Perry’s death.



The Morning Show star attended the prestigious ceremony looking somber in a custom black Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Fans of the star believe the Hollywood beauty is still navigating the sudden and tragic demise of her Friends co-star, who passed away on October 28, 2023.

In a comment section of a TikTok video, fans of Aniston could not help but point at the "sadness in her eyes.”

"What happened to our Jennifer Aniston?" a user commented while another added, "Why are so many actresses looking like they're holding back tears?"

Almost two months after Perry passed away, the authorities have come forward with the official cause of his death.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the actor died of acute effects of ketamine, listing the manner of death as “accidental.”

Perry, who was reportedly 19 months sober, was on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.