Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Harry dealt HUGE snub as he's ‘erased from' Sandhurst history

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Prince Harry has been dealt a huge blow as he was snubbed in the Royal Army book which lists 200 notable alumni of Sandhurst.

The Duke of Sussex was not mentioned in the list even though he served on two tours of Afghanistan. Whereas his brother Prince William, has written the foreword to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst's book.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has shared his thoughts on why the younger prince has “joined the list of people who have been erased from history from Sandhurst"

"Behaviour such as listing the number of individuals you personally killed makes it pretty clear why he's not in it," Fitzwilliams said during his interview with GB News. "Personally, I don't think he'll be that surprised."

Fitzwilliams also shared his two cents on Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Koy had said that the Sussexes are "paid to do nothing.”

Fitzwilliams said: "Some of us might regrettably agree because most of what Harry did previously... if he and Meghan weren't trashing the royal family, which has been lucrative I'm afraid for them, what precisely have they done, that is the question that they should be addressing themselves."

