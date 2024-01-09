Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez feud rumors

Fans were convinced after Golden Globes that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner had sparked a feud with Selena Gomez

Fans were convinced after Golden Globes that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner had sparked a feud with Selena Gomez

Timothée Chalamet has put an end to speculations about him and girlfriend Kylie Jenner having any beef with Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez sparked rumors after an intense gossip session with gal pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller. Fans were convinced the trio were talking about Kylie and Timothée as Keleigh could be heard saying “with Timothée.”

However, the Wonka star has debunked the rumors in his comments to TMZ paparazzo during a stroll on Monday.

Read more: Selena Gomez's gossip session with Taylor Swift disclosed by lip reader

When asked if he’s still cool with the Single Soon singer, he replied, “Yeah, of course.” The Dune star was in a black hoodie and looked disappointed when the paps spotted him.

“What are the chances?” he exclaimed as the paps followed him.

This comes after Selena and Kylie got involved in an apparent feud last year, which began with Selena sharing that she had done her eyebrows wrong.

Kylie then posted pictures of her and Hailey Bieber’s eyebrows. She captioned her own photo: “this was an accident ?????”

Fans took this to be a dig at Selena and The Kardashians star received significant backlash. She later responded to the backlash, writing, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts. You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."