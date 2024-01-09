 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

King Charles wishes to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet this year

King Charles has never met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since Harry and Meghan exited Royal life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

King Charles wishes to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet this year
King Charles wishes to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet this year

King Charles reportedly wishes to see his estranged son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch, who has not met his grandkids since their parents stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, feels “hurt” over the distance between him and his grandchildren.

Speaking with GB News, Royal commentator Michael Cole claimed the King is likely "upset" because of not spending any time with either Archie or Lilibet since Megxit.

ALSO READ: Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry

"I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California. It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren,” he said.

"I know for a fact that the King is very keen. He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren,” the expert added.

"The fact he does not see them [Archie and Lilibet] and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him. It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."

Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez feud rumors
Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez feud rumors
King Charles sees late Princess Diana's 'good qualities' in Prince Harry
King Charles sees late Princess Diana's 'good qualities' in Prince Harry
Prince Harry dealt HUGE snub as he's ‘erased from' Sandhurst history
Prince Harry dealt HUGE snub as he's ‘erased from' Sandhurst history
Prince Harry to make things right with Royals as part of his New Year resolution
Prince Harry to make things right with Royals as part of his New Year resolution
‘Mean Girls' actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more ‘want' reboot video
‘Mean Girls' actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more ‘want' reboot
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Emmy troubles
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Emmy troubles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘star has fallen' after Golden Globe jibe video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘star has fallen' after Golden Globe jibe
Real reason Meghan Markle wasn't included in ‘Suits' Golden Globe reunion video
Real reason Meghan Markle wasn't included in ‘Suits' Golden Globe reunion
'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson unveils rare text by Jennifer Lawrence
'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson unveils rare text by Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance
Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance
Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more
Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more