King Charles wishes to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet this year

King Charles reportedly wishes to see his estranged son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The monarch, who has not met his grandkids since their parents stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, feels “hurt” over the distance between him and his grandchildren.

Speaking with GB News, Royal commentator Michael Cole claimed the King is likely "upset" because of not spending any time with either Archie or Lilibet since Megxit.

"I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California. It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren,” he said.

"I know for a fact that the King is very keen. He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren,” the expert added.

"The fact he does not see them [Archie and Lilibet] and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him. It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."