Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘completely exposed' by spring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to face a 'bomb' before the summer of 2024, per a royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to face a 'bomb' before the summer of 2024, per a royal expert 

Royal expert and author Lady Colin Campbell has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of much “worse” circumstances in 2024 than the past year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced many downfalls in 2023, including the cancellation of deals with Netflix and Spotify. However, Colin thinks they will face a “real bomb” before the summer of this year.

Speaking with GB News, Lady Colin said: "I can guarantee that they’re going to get an awful lot worse."

"Wait until spring, they have a real bomb coming their way in spring,” she promised. "I think they’re going to be completely exposed before this summer, let me put it that way."

"I think they are going to be in such deep trouble, it’s going to be nothing that we can imagine. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way," claimed Colin.

When pressed for more details, the author said: "Well, I’m afraid I can’t say beyond this."

"But believe me, I know what I’m talking about, and I know who’s going to drop the bomb," she concluded.

It comes after the Sussexes very recently faced ridicule by Golden Globes host Jo Koy. Koy quipped: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix."

The Haunted Mansion star even took aim at the Royal Family, saying, "Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming -- oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry."

