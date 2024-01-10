Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hollywood dream to turn into ‘a nightmare’

Expert warns Meghan Markle and Prince Harry their Hollywood dream would turn into nightmare

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been given a firm warning that their Hollywood dream might turn into a “nightmare” as they are at risk of running out of money.



Speaking with TalkTV, royal biographer Tom Bower said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have run out of “fuel” to attack the Royal family following Spare, their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey's interview.

Sharing his take after the presenter claimed that "Harry and Meghan's American dream is in danger of turning into a nightmare after reports that money is running out in Montecito following the couple's departure from Spotify,” he said that the couple has only been able to make money by exposing the Royal family.

"The idea they have anything other to contribute beyond their trashing of the Royal Family is laughable. They've been found out. They are now ridiculed in Hollywood. They are ignored in New York,” he said.

"The set themselves up to be living like royals but their income is pretty limited,” he continued. "If pushed into a corner (financially), they may be desperate and say some more terrible things."