Jo Koy recently joked about Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film Barbie at the Golden Globe Awards 2024

Greta Gerwig reacts to Jo Koy's 'sexist' joke on 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig has finally weighed in on her opinion about Jo Koy’s Barbie joke at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

Her response comes after the 52 year-old comedian took a dig at the blockbuster movie during his monologue on the Barbenheimer trend.

“Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big b******,” he said.

Jo continued: “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call character actors!”

While the netizens deemed the joke “sexist” and insisted that innuendos like these are the reason why Barbie was made, Greta had a completely different take on the controversy.

When asked about the joke during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today, the 40 year-old director replied: “Well, he's not wrong. She's the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on."

She added: "And you know, I think that so much of the project, of the movie, was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll."

Greta further spoke of the brainstorming she did with husband-screenwriter Noah Baumbach for the movie and added: “Barbie, by her very construction, has no character, no story. She's there to be projected upon."