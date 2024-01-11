Matthew Perry ‘threw a coffee table' at fiancé amid cheating confrontation

Matthew Perry was reportedly abusive to fiancé Molly Hurwitz during a huge fight

Matthew Perry reportedly assaulted his ex-fiancé Molly Hurwitz and other past girlfriends.

Matthew and Molly began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020, but the relationship came to an end in 2021 when the literary manager reportedly found out the Friends star was cheating on her.

Per the Daily Mail, insiders say that Molly found out Matthew was flirting with Kate Haralson, then 19, on dating app Raya.

Haraslon later posted a clip from her FaceTime call with Matthew and also said “it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

When Molly questioned Matthew about Kate, he reportedly didn’t take it well and hurled a coffee table at her.

A source told Daily Mail: “He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy. He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

“The man those close to him knew and the man that the world saw were two very different people,” remarked the source.



Despite the alleged abuse she received, Molly paid tribute to the star when he died on October 28, 2023. “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” she wrote. “I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”