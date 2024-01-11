Prince Harry met ‘soft-hearted' John Travolta to get into Aviation Hall of Fame

Prince Harry has been inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame and it might have something to do with his meeting with John Travolta

Prince Harry has been inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame, and one expert says it’s the result of the same strategy the Sussexes used to support Meghan Markle’s podcast.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield says the Duke of Sussex has “schmoozed” his way to the honor after meeting John Travolta, who’s a known ambassador of aviation, in August.

"It’s a hilarious move but unfortunately, the same strategy they used last year to try to give Meghan Markle’s now-cancelled podcast credibility,” she told Daily Express US.

“Shmooze your way into ballrooms for trophies and acceptance speeches so that people will think you’re being productive," she remarked.

Prince Harry has served in Afghanistan after his training at Sandhurst. He flew the Apache attack helicopter.

Noting how Prince Harry met Travolta at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge last year, Schofield said “the correlation there does not surprise me.”

She added: “Travolta is wildly soft-hearted, and it would not surprise me if he had something to do with this. He likely sees Harry as a lost soul that needs encouragement.”

This comes after Prince Harry was left out of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst's book, which enlists 200 outstanding alumni of the academy.