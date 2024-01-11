Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner called it quit in December after dating for just months

Bad Bunny trying to ‘reignite’ romance with Kendall Jenner?

Bad Bunny is reportedly trying to reignite romance with ex Kendall Jenner just weeks after calling it quits with the supermodel.

According to Life & Style, the supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper reconnected at the start of 2024 in the Caribbean along with some other friends.

Sharing insights into their getaway, a tipster close to the exes said the reunion was not “awkward at all,” adding, “They were really happy to see each other.”

The source said Bad Bunny was “definitely” trying to reconnect with Kendall but she was “hesitant to take him back.”

“Bad Bunny is still really into Kendall and would love to keep seeing her,” the insider said. “But he just wants to have fun.”

The duo is said to have parted ways because the singer said he had no plans of tying the knot anytime soon or have his own family.

“Kendall’s afraid. She thinks she’ll end up heartbroken,” the insider said. “So, for now, she and Bad Bunny are just friends.”