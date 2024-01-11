 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Olivia Rodrigo's ‘lucky charm' features Robert Pattinson: ‘He's my guiding light'

Olivia Rodrigo is a fan of 'Twilight' and Robert Pattinson's character Edward Cullen

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo is a fan of 'Twilight' and Robert Pattinson's character Edward Cullen

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed what her lucky charm is, and it has to do with Twilight fame Robert Pattinson.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Olivia showed Kelly her custom-made in-ear monitors from her Sour tour. The monitors had a picture of Twilight’s lead character Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson) on them.

"That's Edward Cullen on my in-ears. He's my guiding light on tour,” she gushed. “I have to have my lucky charm... Love him."

This was followed by Kelly showing her own in-ears which featured her children.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Rock Hudson singer praised the 20-year-old crooner, calling her “the Alanis for her generation.”

Kelly said: “I’m so proud of you! Because you’re 20. I’m sure someone has it somewhere but when Sour came out, I was like ‘oh this chick is like the new Alanis for her generation.’ You’re like the new Alanis for your generation. It was that kind of impact of the [record]."

She continued: “And you’re young to be a fan of hers! Do you have the coolest mom ever or something?"

"I do have the coolest mom ever,” Rodrigo responded, before recalling the song that made her Alanis’ fan.

"I remember hearing ‘You Oughta Know’ on the radio and being 12 years old and being like, ‘What is this? She can say the line about the theater?’ That’s insane,” Rodrigo shared.

"You don’t realize the impact you make as an artist on people, and she just impacted so many — for different generations,” she added. 

