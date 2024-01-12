King Charles urged to Kate Middleton as monarchy would be ‘tad wobbly' without her

King Charles has just been urged to keep Kate Middleton happy as the monarchy would be ‘tad wobbly’ without her

King Charles has just been urged to keep Kate Middleton happy because the monarchy would be a ‘tad wobbly’ without her.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

It began with her gushing over the future Queen of England and said, “Today, the monarchy as a whole is looking a tad wobbly but things would be a damn sight worth without Kate.”

She even went as far as to say, “The King’s official responsibilities include being the Defender of the Faith and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services but if he’s switched on, he should add Keeping Kate Sweet to that list. Seriously.”

“Have an aide get him Van Cleef & Arpels number and find out if they do home delivery,” she quipped near the end of her piece, before signing off.