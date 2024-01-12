 
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

George Carlin's daughter fires salvo at AI comedy special

By
Friday, January 12, 2024

George Carlin's daughter fires salvo at AI comedy special

In an era of AI, death seemingly is not forever, as the tech can spawn the individual back anytime. This recently happened in the legendary comedian George Carlin’s case, to which his daughter sharply reacted.

Taking to X, Kelly Carlin strongly objected to her father's artificial intelligence-powered stand-up special titled George Carlin: I'm Glad I'm Dead by Dudesy, a comedy AI which works with Mad TV alum Will Sasso and novelist Chad Kultgen.

“My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination," she began.

Kelly continued, "No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again.”

“Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself," she said about the hour-long special. "Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there.”

Finishing her furious reaction, Kelly added, “Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to?"

Noting, "But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.”

Popular for his sarcastic delivery and sharp views on global issues, George died from heart failure in 2008.

