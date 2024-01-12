Michael Jackson’s biopic has made a key announcement related to the release date

Michael Jackson biopic gets exciting update

The biopic of Michael Jackson has received a release date, as the film will be released on April 18, 2025.



Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the Billie Jean rockstar’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson will be seen as the King of Pop.

Titled Michael, the movie is bankrolled by Graham King, and John Logan is on the script.

In the meantime, the film will go to floors on January 22, according to Variety.

Produced by “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Graham King and scripted by John Logan, the official synopsis for the film reads:

Its official logline reads, “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop.”

The synopsis continued, “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances.”

Adding, “As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”