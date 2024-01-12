Julia Roberts played the role of a famous movie star Anna Scott in 'Notting Hill' opposite Hugh Grant

Julia Roberts makes shocking confession about 'Notting Hill'

Julia Roberts recently made a shocking revelation about her 1999 movie Notting Hill.

The 56 year-old actress spoke of her classic romance with the movie’s screenwriter and her friend of 25 years Richard Curtis for British Vogue.

Julia revealed that she was hesitant to play the role of famous actress Anna Scott opposite Hugh Grant.

The topic came up when Julia opened up about envying artists who "are very technical" as actors because "there's so many different ways to approach" a role.

"One of the hardest things I've ever had to do was your movie Notting Hill, playing a movie actress," she told the magazine.

Julia continued: "I was so uncomfortable! I mean, we've talked about this so many times, but I almost didn't take part because it just seemed -- oh, it just seemed so awkward. I didn't even know how to play that person."

Richard pointed out that the Pretty in Pink star is always in touch with her authentic self which doesn’t involve much craft to which Julia admitted and said, “It's dangerous to overanalyze these things, but yes I never feel like I'm playing myself."