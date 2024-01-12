 
Ariana Grande defends Ethan Slater romance in new song 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande finally released her new music after a hiatus of four years.

On Thursday night, the 30 year-old singer dropped her highly-anticipated song Yes, And? from her upcoming album

The new solo comes years after Ariana released her sixth studio album Positions in October 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, Yes, And? is a “self-empowering anthem” as Ariana encourages listeners to “keep moving” while paying no heed to other people’s perspective of them.

Moreover, her song also appears to clap back at the controversy around her romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater as she sings: “Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?”

The two met on the set of the 2022 drama where Ariana played Glinda, the good witch, and Ethan starred as munchkin Boq.

Reportedly, they started dating amid Ariana’s divorce with Dalton Gomez, which was finalized on October 6, 2023.

Moreover, Daily Mail reported that at the time of their budding romance, Ethan was also working on his divorce with ex wife Lily.

