Has Bianca Censori ‘finally taken a stand' against Kanye West?

Bianca Censori's body language reveals a lot about her dynamic with husband Kanye West

On Thursday, Bianca Censori stepped out in an over-sized black coat as she enjoyed a shopping trip with husband Kanye West.

Her outfit for the outing was in stark contrast to her barely there outfits for most of her outings with Kanye.

Even though the outfit makes it look like she might have “finally taken a stand” against Kanye, body language expert Judi James says it’s not likely.

James noted the absence of any signs that Bianca is living on her own terms: "Bianca might look uncharacteristically covered-up here, swapping her thongs and sheer body suits for a hunter hat and enveloping coat that only leaves her lower face visible but there are no signals to suggest she's finally taken a stand or even wanting to take a stand against Kanye and his passion for flashing her body in her role as his 'muse'."

She explained: "Firstly her body language is exactly identical to how she poses and moves when she is daring and shocking. Her hands are still crossed in front of her torso as though she's still clutching one of her enormous cuddly toys, her back is held rigid and her facial expression looks bland."

James highlighted the lack of "body language signals to suggest she's fully 'out of role'".

"When someone spends their time performing like Bianca you'd hope to see her body language flip to something less dramatic and more relaxed when she's off duty, maybe messing around with Kanye and laughing to prove her sexual persona is something of an act," she said.