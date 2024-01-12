Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed

Kim Kardashian's most likely cosmetic procedures that make her look flawless have been revealed

Kim Kardashian has always been surrounded by rumors of plastic surgery. One skincare expert has now dished on all the procedures Kim is likely to have received.

Amish Patel from Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic dived deep into all cosmetic procedures that Kim Kardashian could have gone for to achieve the flawless skin and physique she has.

Amish noted: "She has previously talked about Vampire Facials, which are PRP facials with micro needling, which I think will re-emerge as the big beauty trend for 2024 - using the body's natural rejuvenation process to benefit the skin's tone and texture. I think she probably still has PRP facials, given her flawless complexion."

Regarding Kim’s slim nose, Amish shared it may not necessarily be plastic surgery derived: "it certainly has a straighter profile with a tip lift, both of which can also be achieved with dermal fillers in the nose. It may not be surgical in Kim's case."

Amish went on to reveal why the SKKN mogul has wrinkle-free flawless skin even in her 40s: "Her skin is very wrinkle-free for her age, which could indicate Botox and no signs of expressive lines on her face."

"Now in her forties, we would expect to see a reduction in volume in the cheeks. As we get older, the cheeks are one of the first areas to age, but Kim has just as much volume there as she did in her twenties, which could indicate cheek filler or great genes."

He then dished on how Kim still has a full pout at her age, when lips usually begin to lose volume: "Lips also lose volume during the aging process, but Kim's lips still look full, so she may have done some very good natural lip filler, or it could be clever make-up mastery. Potentially, she could have had chin and jawline filler."

Going into more details, Amish said: "Kim has definitely had some breast implants as well as high-definition liposuction showing up in the six pack and toned muscles over the abdomen with some body contouring as well. It's difficult to say whether she has had abdominoplasty but there is some evidence there of that too."