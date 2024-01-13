The man who followed Ariana Grande for several months and threatened to kill her has been indicted for years

Photo: Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years

Ariana Grande’s stalker, who appeared outside her home in 2021 and threatened to kill her, pleads guilty.

As fans will know, the Thank,U Next songstress found herself being followed by a man named Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown for several months in 2021.

Due to this, Ariana was compelled to entrust the situation to her solicitors, and so she filed a lawsuit against him. However, things became worse when the supposed stalker reappeared, this time carrying a hunting knife at her home in Los Angeles.

When the star’s security team confronted him he screamed, "I'll f****** kill you and her."

Later, the police was called and the stalker was detained outside her home.

As per the new findings of TMZ, the alleged criminal was presented in front of John T Savrnoch, who is Santa Barbara County District D.A, this Thursday.

Looking at the case filings, Savrnoch announced that Brown will be sentenced in May to three years and eight months followed by a restraining order of 10 years, which will stop him from meeting the girlfriend of Ethan Slater.

Conclusively, he will serve his incarceration in California state prison.