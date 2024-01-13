 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list

Kevin Hart says he is in no mood to be in the spot as an Oscar host

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list

Hosting the Oscars is a badge of honour that very few would have. While Kevin Hart says, he doesn't even want to consider it after his brash experience.

Sharing his view on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, the Central Intelligence star said, "Kill the idea of it, it's not going to happen," after host Andy Cohen asked if he was "still ready" to host the award ceremony.

"There's just no return of good," he shared. "What is it doing for me? There's no upside at this point. That's the only reason why."

In 2018, the Academy Awards had a hosting issue as they fired their chosen emcee — Kevin — after his previous homophobic remarks surfaced.

However, the award-winning comedian admitted the prestige of the Academy, saying, "You can't discredit the stage that the Oscars presents. It's a phenomenal stage, millions of views attached to it."

In the context of hosting the Oscar, Kevin suggested his attraction toward it has passed over time. 

"I think at a point of time in my career, it was something that acted as a bump and want, just to get a notch in my belt of something else that I was able to obtain and view."

Adding,"But I'm far beyond and past that. But I don't need that at this point."

