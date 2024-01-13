 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors

Rumors surfaced on the internet that Shelton and Stefani were having a troublesome time in their marriage of three years

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Photo: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors in style
Photo: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors in style

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have responded to rumours about their ‘marriage troubles’ in a unique way.

As fans will know, the celebrity couple recently sparked rumours that they were going through a rough time in their marriage of nearly three years.

This was when the couple revealed holiday plans apart from each other and were papped spending the New Year’s Eve in completely different time zones.

According to a former report of Hello, the country music singer was spotted performing at a resort in Oklahoma-Texas. In the meantime, the 54-year-old songstress was seen attending an event in Las Vegas.

However, the popular duo made a shock appearance together and proved that they are still loved-up, as per the latest findings of Mirror

On Friday, Stefani took to her Instagram to share insights into one of the big days of her life. Reportedly, Stefani has been inducted into Orange County's first-ever Hall of Fame and her doting husband was with her during this event to extend support to the songstress.

Attending the event, Stefani looked ravishing in a 3D denim floral skirt and knee high boots. She also accessorized with gold jewelry and flaunted the classic red lips.

The couple seemingly quashed the rumors of those who had speculations about their marital affairs by appearing hand-in-hand at the Hall of Fame.

For those who are unversed, the Just a Girl songstress tied the knot with Blake in 2021, as per the findings of Brides

Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity:
Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity: "It was amazing no one knew"
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours video
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously' as their influence becomes ‘fragile' in US
Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously' as their influence becomes ‘fragile' in US
Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution
Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution
Kristen Stewart drops big revelations about their identity
Kristen Stewart drops big revelations about their identity
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly had their first fight on Christmas Day video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly had their first fight on Christmas Day
How Princess Kate's decision lead to Meghan Markle's absence at Queen's deathbed
How Princess Kate's decision lead to Meghan Markle's absence at Queen's deathbed
King Charles tried to inform Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth's death
King Charles tried to inform Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth's death
Kim Kardashian gives an insight into the next family celebration
Kim Kardashian gives an insight into the next family celebration