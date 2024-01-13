Rumors surfaced on the internet that Shelton and Stefani were having a troublesome time in their marriage of three years

Photo: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors in style

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have responded to rumours about their ‘marriage troubles’ in a unique way.

As fans will know, the celebrity couple recently sparked rumours that they were going through a rough time in their marriage of nearly three years.

This was when the couple revealed holiday plans apart from each other and were papped spending the New Year’s Eve in completely different time zones.

According to a former report of Hello, the country music singer was spotted performing at a resort in Oklahoma-Texas. In the meantime, the 54-year-old songstress was seen attending an event in Las Vegas.

However, the popular duo made a shock appearance together and proved that they are still loved-up, as per the latest findings of Mirror.

On Friday, Stefani took to her Instagram to share insights into one of the big days of her life. Reportedly, Stefani has been inducted into Orange County's first-ever Hall of Fame and her doting husband was with her during this event to extend support to the songstress.

Attending the event, Stefani looked ravishing in a 3D denim floral skirt and knee high boots. She also accessorized with gold jewelry and flaunted the classic red lips.



The couple seemingly quashed the rumors of those who had speculations about their marital affairs by appearing hand-in-hand at the Hall of Fame.

For those who are unversed, the Just a Girl songstress tied the knot with Blake in 2021, as per the findings of Brides.