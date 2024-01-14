Prince Harry was disrespected by Prince William over decision to quit UK

Prince Harry shocked after William 'screamed' and 'shouted' over Megxit

Prince Harry is touching upon the time Prince William screamed and shouted at him due to disagreement over Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex revealed the Royal Family gathered to discuss Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s departure from the UK, where things got heated and William lost his calm.

Speaking on his docuseries titled Harry and Meghan, Harry said: "I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options - one being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."

"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true.

He then spoke of Queen Elizabeth II, noting: "And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in. But you have to understand that, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution."