 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry shocked after William 'screamed' and 'shouted' over Megxit

Prince Harry was disrespected by Prince William over decision to quit UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Prince Harry shocked after William screamed and shouted over Megxit
Prince Harry shocked after William 'screamed' and 'shouted' over Megxit

Prince Harry is touching upon the time Prince William screamed and shouted at him due to disagreement over Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex revealed the Royal Family gathered to discuss Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s departure from the UK, where things got heated and William lost his calm.

Speaking on his docuseries titled Harry and Meghan, Harry said: "I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options - one being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."

"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true.

He then spoke of Queen Elizabeth II, noting: "And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in. But you have to understand that, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution."

'Friends' loyal fanbase turns paper into gold
'Friends' loyal fanbase turns paper into gold
Meghan Markle told to be 'grateful' over potential 'healthy salary increment'
Meghan Markle told to be 'grateful' over potential 'healthy salary increment'
Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?
King Charles takes firm stand amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal video
King Charles takes firm stand amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal
Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all': Expert
Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all': Expert
Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday
King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue
King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue
Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity:
Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity: "It was amazing no one knew"
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours video
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors