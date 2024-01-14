Queen Elizabeth II passed away in at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II wanted to have 'dinner alone' before death

Queen Elizabeth II was in high spirits ahead of her death.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, was quite ‘buzzy’ despite her ‘frail’ condition.

Writer Robert Hardman pens: "Back at Balmoral, staff recall that the Queen had seemed energized after the day's events, all the more so given that Love Affairs had triumphed at Goodwood.

He further notices in book ,”Charles III: New King, New Court."

“She was quite buzzy over pre-dinner drinks and talking about various prime ministers she had known,' says one of the party. But then she said she was going upstairs and would have dinner alone.'

"It was the last time most of her immediate household would see her. Even in familiar surroundings, the exertions of this, her most ­fundamental constitutional duty, had taken a greater toll than ­anyone had imagined."