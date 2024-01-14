Selena Gomez and David Beckham showered love on Nicola Peltz's Instagram post

Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday

Selena Gomez, her boyfriend Benny Blanco and other best friends surprised Nicola Peltz on her 29th birthday recently.



Nicola turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the surprise birthday party with pals and wrote a heartfelt note.

She said, “I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. All my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!).

Nicola continued, “Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting.”

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Selena and David Beckham also showered love on Nicola’s post by pressing the heart button.

Fans and friends also flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.