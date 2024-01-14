 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50

'All My Children' star Alec Musser's fiancée announces he passes away

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Alec Musser, star of All My Children dies at 50
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50

On Saturday, Alec Musser, famously known for playing Del Henry in All of My Children, passed away at 50 on Friday, as his fiancée Paige Press announced.

Taking to Instagram, she shared, "RIP to the love of my life," adding, "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

Expressing her grief, the late actor's partner added, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy," noting, "You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for."

Alec Musser, star of All My Children dies at 50

In another post, Paige shared their dog photo while calling him "the best dog dad" and added that she will always keep her engagement ring on.

"I am never taking off my ring," she continued. "[Alec], I love you forever."

Alec Musser, star of All My Children dies at 50

Alec's Grown Ups fellow star Adam Sandler paid tribute to him on social media, saying, "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Meanwhile, the soap actor's cause of death is under wraps. Besides All My Children, Alec's other credits include Road to the Altar, Rita Rocks, The Phantom Executioner. and Desperate Housewives.

Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me' video
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me'
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday
Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'
Kanye West key title in danger of getting lost?
Kanye West key title in danger of getting lost?
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II wanted to have 'dinner alone' before death
Queen Elizabeth II wanted to have 'dinner alone' before death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers in every sense' if Netflix goes away
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers in every sense' if Netflix goes away
Meghan Markle asked to treat her memoir like 'gold mine': 'Increase income'
Meghan Markle asked to treat her memoir like 'gold mine': 'Increase income'