Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50

On Saturday, Alec Musser, famously known for playing Del Henry in All of My Children, passed away at 50 on Friday, as his fiancée Paige Press announced.



Taking to Instagram, she shared, "RIP to the love of my life," adding, "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

Expressing her grief, the late actor's partner added, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy," noting, "You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for."

In another post, Paige shared their dog photo while calling him "the best dog dad" and added that she will always keep her engagement ring on.

"I am never taking off my ring," she continued. "[Alec], I love you forever."

Alec's Grown Ups fellow star Adam Sandler paid tribute to him on social media, saying, "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Meanwhile, the soap actor's cause of death is under wraps. Besides All My Children, Alec's other credits include Road to the Altar, Rita Rocks, The Phantom Executioner. and Desperate Housewives.