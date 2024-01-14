Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig

Jo Koy brutally hits out Golden Globes audiences at his stand-up special after the widely-panned monologue

Under fire for his Golden Globes monologue, Jo Koy came down hard on the award ceremony audience after he received a dull response from them.



Appearing at his first stand-up special after the award show, the Eastern Sunday comedian took a potshot at the A-listers of the event.

"Lot of marshmallows, man,” the “Easter Sunday”, adding, “They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we *** laugh at ourselves?”

Part of Joy Koy World Tour, the set included another brutal joke directed toward the ceremony audiences, “I got a feeling none of you ***** watched it, and I’m kinda happy.”

He continued, “It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

It comes after Jo faced strong backlash on his Jan. 7 opening monologue. In the set, he made jokes about Taylor Swift and Barbie that only drew awkward glances.