 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig

Jo Koy brutally hits out Golden Globes audiences at his stand-up special after the widely-panned monologue

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig
Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig

Under fire for his Golden Globes monologue, Jo Koy came down hard on the award ceremony audience after he received a dull response from them.

Appearing at his first stand-up special after the award show, the Eastern Sunday comedian took a potshot at the A-listers of the event.

"Lot of marshmallows, man,” the “Easter Sunday”, adding, “They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we *** laugh at ourselves?”

Part of Joy Koy World Tour, the set included another brutal joke directed toward the ceremony audiences, “I got a feeling none of you ***** watched it, and I’m kinda happy.”

He continued, “It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

It comes after Jo faced strong backlash on his Jan. 7 opening monologue. In the set, he made jokes about Taylor Swift and Barbie that only drew awkward glances.

Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken
Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken
Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other' video
Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other'
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me' video
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me'
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday
Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'
Kanye West's major title faces strong challenge?
Kanye West's major title faces strong challenge?
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix