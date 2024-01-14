King of Sweden sends special message to Queen Margrethe on day of her abdication

 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King of Sweden Carl Gustaf has sent a very special message to Denmark’s Queen Margrethe on the day of her abdication.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is Carl Gustaf’s first cousin.

In his special message to the Queen, the King of Sweden says: “Your Majesty, dear Cousin Daisy! When you step down today from your high office as Queen of Denmark, I want to say a warm thank you for the good cooperation over the years.”

The message, shared on Swedish royal family’s official Instagram handle, further reads: “You now enter a changed role, but the friendship between us remains – heartfelt and constant.”

The royal family also shared a collage of throwback photos of King Carl and Queen Margrethe with caption: “From HM The King's telegram to HM Queen Margrethe on Her Majesty's abdication day.”

The King also said, “As Denmark’s Queen, you have been the guarantor of the closeness and affection that prevails between our countries and our dynasties.’’

“On this historic day, my family and I wish you every happiness and prosperity in the future.’’

