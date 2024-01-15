 
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight

Travis Kelce is reportedly no longer Taylor Swift's lover boy after the couple's first fight

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

File Footage

Taylor Swift is seemingly bearing with the consequences of her first fight with beau Travis Kelce.

On Saturday, the Lover songstress was seen cheering for her boyfriend, who is an NFL footballer, at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs won their game against Miami Dolphins, and so the couple left the stadium holding hands. 

However, body language expert Judy James dissected the gestures of Swift and Kelce in a conversation with Mirror.

Addressing her views on Travis’s ‘new persona,’ James stated, "His ambling walk suggests either a bruising game or that he is switching up his body language with Taylor here.”

“When they first appeared in public together he looked very much the charming gentleman, hopping around beside her, dancing attention and holding her hand up in a very gallant-looking ritual. He was also smiling a lot,” she commented about the duo, who formerly appeared to be smitten with each other.

The expert even suggested in conclusion that Kelce was seemingly not “showering Taylor with his love" anymore and this might be due to their alleged fight.

Earlier, reports emerged on the internet claiming that Travis and Taylor had their first fight on Christmas Day after Travis lost the Kansas City Chiefs's game to Las Vegas Raiders.

An insider privy to Life & Style dished that Travis’s loss obliterated Christmas festivities for the Eras Tour hitmaker as her lover reportedly “snapped” at her.

