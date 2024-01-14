Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put on loved up display after Christmas fight reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are putting on a show of love after reports of an argument on Christmas Day made headlines

file footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left holding hands after the Kansas City Chiefs won their game against Miami Dolphins on Sunday.



In the clip of Swift and Kelce leaving the Arrowhead Stadium, they can be seen following Chiefs quarterback and Kelce’s pal Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

The Karma hitmaker still sported her custom made Chiefs jacket, while the NFL star wore a checkered jacket with black leather pants.

During the game, the Grammy winner sat next to Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce and could be seen chatting and bonding with her. Swift looked up-beat, dancing to songs and high-fiving fans.

Swift has attended many of her beau’s NFL games since they made their relationship public in September 2023. The two even rang in Christmas and New Years Eve together.

This comes after recent reports of the duo having their first fight on Christmas Day, after the Chiefs lost. “The game pretty much ruined Taylor and Travis’ holidays,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Travis wasn’t himself for days after. He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight.” The tipster added that the Super Bowl-winning star “apologized, but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

They added: “The idea of Travis losing again and having it ruin their New Year’s was so stressful. It’s hard to even keep up with how many flights Taylor has taken to Kansas City to see Travis.”