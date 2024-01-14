Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' bonded over mutual love of drinks and bars

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had frequent tips to the bar at the start of their relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes apparently had a well-known love for booze during their early meet-ups.

The Good Morning America 3 hosts were known by friends to enjoy drinks after work, claims an insider. It may even have helped their romance to develop, per PageSix.

Robach and Holmes had “drinks all day after meetings,” a source claims.

This comes after their recent confession to drinking a lot in 2023. Robach and Holmes both admitted to drinking their way through the last-year, after they’d lost their GMA 3 gigs.

Robach confessed: “I didn’t have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me.”

She explained that she got drunk to keep a “heightened state of mind during an anxious year.”

Meanwhile, Holmes confessed the two would run miles for fun and end their runs at a bar. “Now we will run at 8 or 9 in the morning …. and I come back and we have a beer,” he said.

He’d then drink at lunch, and “easily have a drink in [his] hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, ten at night.”

“So you do those numbers and that’s a drink an hour for another eight hours — or even less — but that is another eight hours of a drink in hand, plus the four I had during the day,” he shared.

The couple are now taking on a Dry January challenge, which is about going through the whole month without drinking.