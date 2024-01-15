Eminem requests a rival team player to let his Detroit Lions win

Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions

Eminem is making it public that he is the top fan of the Detroit Lions after he called on the rival team, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, to lose the match as a favour.



Taking to X, the Grammy winner addressed the NFL player requesting him to "just let us have this one."

"Stafford, what'd I say? You owe me this favor, bro," adding, "I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you!"

The Shady rapstar pointed to the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed with Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and others.

The match ended in the Ram's favour as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.