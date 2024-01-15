Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral

Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' number 'I'm Just Ken' won the Critics Choice Award for Best Song

File Footage

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to his iconic Barbie number winning at Critics Choice Awards is going viral.



The 29th annual event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where the 43 year-old actor’s song I’m Just Ken from the Greta Gerwig movie won Best Song and beat a string of other hit tracks like What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa's party bop Dance the Night.

When the song was announced as the winner, the cameras panned to Ryan who appeared to be extremely confused and took his time with processing the development.

The award was accepted by writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt who acknowledged the actor’s contribution to the song.

“Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the world, or the audience, fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you,” he said as the Lala Land star smiled at the duo from the audience.

The Internet was quick to draw comparisons between Ryan's reaction to hilarious gifs.

While many netizens were not happy with the song winning over Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? ballad.



