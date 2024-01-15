 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral

Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' number 'I'm Just Ken' won the Critics Choice Award for Best Song

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

File Footage

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to his iconic Barbie number winning at Critics Choice Awards is going viral.

The 29th annual event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where the 43 year-old actor’s song I’m Just Ken from the Greta Gerwig movie won Best Song and beat a string of other hit tracks like What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa's party bop Dance the Night.

When the song was announced as the winner, the cameras panned to Ryan who appeared to be extremely confused and took his time with processing the development.

The award was accepted by writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt who acknowledged the actor’s contribution to the song.

“Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the world, or the audience, fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you,” he said as the Lala Land star smiled at the duo from the audience.

The Internet was quick to draw comparisons between Ryan's reaction to hilarious gifs.

While many netizens were not happy with the song winning over Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? ballad.


Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication video
King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name video
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?