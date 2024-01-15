 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

'The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside 'Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Guy Richie's crime show ‘The Gentlemen’ starring Theo James

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s TV follow-up to his 2019 film of the same name: The Gentlemen.

The series, starring Theo James, is set in the same world as the original. James plays lead character Eddie Horniman (Duke of Halstead), while Ray Winstone stars as cannabis empire founder Bobby Glass. Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gustavo Fring in the hit HBO show, can also be seen in the trailer.

In the original 2019 film, Matthew McConaughey played Mickey Pearson, the leader of the American cannabis empire.

“‘The Gentlemen’ sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation,” the synopsis reads. “Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

Guy Ritchie is the creator of the show, as well as co-writer, and executive producer. The Gentleman will bow on Netflix in March 2024. 

