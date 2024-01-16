Shannen Doherty says she does not wants to be buried or cremated

Shannen Doherty makes last rite will public record

Cancer-stricken Shannen Doherty is telling the public how she likes her funeral to be when she dies: No burial or cremation.



In a chat with Let's Be Clear Podcast, the Heathers star told her will executor-cum-friend Chris Cortazzo, "I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried and not cremated."

Apart from burial-related instructions, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wants fewer people at her funeral.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons."

She continued, "They don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral."

However, the actress added she wants her funeral to be a fest instead of mourning.

"But they will because it's the politically correct thing to do, and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them, and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that **** is dead now.'"

In 2015, Shannen fell sick with breast cancer. Despite treatment, the disease bounced back in 2019.