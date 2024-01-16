Daniel Radcliffe welcome his first child with Erin Darke in April 2023

Did Daniel Radcliffe marry longtime girlfriend Erin Darke?

Daniel Radcliffe has sparked marriage speculations with his longtime partner Erin Darke.

The couple made an appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 where Laverne Cox asked the 34 year-old actor about his role in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

When asked if he was nervous to see the reaction of his loved ones to the role, Daniel replied: “Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws. They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God."

The Orange Is the New Black star also referred to the 39 year-old actress as his "wife" and Daniel did not try to correct her.

The couple has been together for more than ten years and welcome their first child in April 2023.

In his previous interviews, the Harry Potter alum talked about the “amazing” experience of fatherhood.

"He's great, it's amazing. There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened,” he stated earlier.

"It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about. And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating," the British actor had said.