Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘completely lack' William, Kate Middleton's spark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bond has just been compared to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton, amid reports that they ‘lack one particular thing’.



This has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent chats with GB News.

It all began with her telling the outlet, “I think that what makes [William and Kate's marriage] work is that they both have the same goals and they both have the same passions, and there's a clear vision at the end, which is what I think Harry and Meghan's lacks.”

At the end of the day, “They both know what the ultimate objective is, so they work their way towards that.”

“I think that they know each other like the back of their hands, I don't think there's any drama behind the scenes.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “You can just tell by the way they look at each other that they definitely still open-mouth kiss, there is some smooching going on.”