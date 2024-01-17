 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘completely lack' William, Kate Middleton's spark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bond has just been compared to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton, amid reports that they ‘lack one particular thing’.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent chats with GB News.

It all began with her telling the outlet, “I think that what makes [William and Kate's marriage] work is that they both have the same goals and they both have the same passions, and there's a clear vision at the end, which is what I think Harry and Meghan's lacks.”

Read More: 

At the end of the day, “They both know what the ultimate objective is, so they work their way towards that.”

“I think that they know each other like the back of their hands, I don't think there's any drama behind the scenes.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “You can just tell by the way they look at each other that they definitely still open-mouth kiss, there is some smooching going on.”

Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'
Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Queen Elizabeth II 'no longer viewed' Meghan Markle, Harry as family
Queen Elizabeth II 'no longer viewed' Meghan Markle, Harry as family
Prince Harry has ‘no original content' and is a ‘walking alarm bell' video
Prince Harry has ‘no original content' and is a ‘walking alarm bell'
Kanye West's hidden talent shines bright in new viral video
Kanye West's hidden talent shines bright in new viral video
Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian' mother Kris Jenner
Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian' mother Kris Jenner
Queen Elizabeth's virtue hailed as its everything Prince Harry lacks video
Queen Elizabeth's virtue hailed as its everything Prince Harry lacks
Olivia Rodrigo receives nod from a popular singer
Olivia Rodrigo receives nod from a popular singer
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Julia Roberts makes a rare confession
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BRUTALLY ‘rebuffed' by royals amid major row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BRUTALLY ‘rebuffed' by royals amid major row
Kanye West creating ‘real and raw' song about Bianca Censori marriage video
Kanye West creating ‘real and raw' song about Bianca Censori marriage
Dona Kelce confesses Taylor Swift's beau Travis 'used to yell at her'
Dona Kelce confesses Taylor Swift's beau Travis 'used to yell at her'