Meghan Markle warned of biggest obstacle in her return to Hollywood

Meghan Markle's rumored return to acting could face a major obstacle she's been warned about

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may face a hard time returning to Hollywood due her royal title.

Since leaving the Royal Family in 2020, the Duchess has appeared in the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, and her Spotify podcast Archetypes. While the docuseries made Netflix very happy, the podcast couldn’t make it past 12 episodes.

Rumors of Meghan’s return to Hollywood began swirling when she signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) last year. WME is a Hollywood talent agency which has managed celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, and Adele.

However, her rumored return to the screen could be hindered by her title of Duchess. Eleanor Cora of Dauntless PR has warned Meghan that casting directors will not be able to “see past” the title.

"Meghan may find it difficult to get casting directors to see past the Duchess title and give her the kind of roles she really wants," she noted.

This comes amid a new row regarding Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet’s name. A new royal biography by Robert Hardman claims that the couple didn’t ask for late Queen Elizabeth’s permission to use the name, leaving her “furious.”