 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle warned of biggest obstacle in her return to Hollywood

Meghan Markle's rumored return to acting could face a major obstacle she's been warned about

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Meghan Markles rumored return to acting could face a major obstacle shes been warned about
Meghan Markle's rumored return to acting could face a major obstacle she's been warned about

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may face a hard time returning to Hollywood due her royal title.

Since leaving the Royal Family in 2020, the Duchess has appeared in the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, and her Spotify podcast Archetypes. While the docuseries made Netflix very happy, the podcast couldn’t make it past 12 episodes.

Rumors of Meghan’s return to Hollywood began swirling when she signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) last year. WME is a Hollywood talent agency which has managed celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, and Adele.

Read more: Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family

However, her rumored return to the screen could be hindered by her title of Duchess. Eleanor Cora of Dauntless PR has warned Meghan that casting directors will not be able to “see past” the title.

"Meghan may find it difficult to get casting directors to see past the Duchess title and give her the kind of roles she really wants," she noted.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row

This comes amid a new row regarding Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet’s name. A new royal biography by Robert Hardman claims that the couple didn’t ask for late Queen Elizabeth’s permission to use the name, leaving her “furious.”

Netflix 'Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp breaks silence on latest controversy
Netflix 'Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp breaks silence on latest controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could bail on Netflix deal for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could bail on Netflix deal for THIS reason
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker continue ‘teenage antics' after becoming parents
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker continue ‘teenage antics' after becoming parents
Kate Middleton skips key meeting at Kensington Palace video
Kate Middleton skips key meeting at Kensington Palace
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough would've made Elvis ‘beam with pride' with new move
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough would've made Elvis ‘beam with pride' with new move
Lilibet 'burdened' with name amid claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen furious
Lilibet 'burdened' with name amid claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen furious
BLACKPINK pens sweet wishes for Jennie's 28th birthday
BLACKPINK pens sweet wishes for Jennie's 28th birthday
'Succession,' 'The Bear' triumph Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
'Succession,' 'The Bear' triumph Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Omid Scobie breaks silence over claims Meghan Markle, Harry left Queen Elizabeth 'furious' over naming Lilibet
Omid Scobie breaks silence over claims Meghan Markle, Harry left Queen Elizabeth 'furious' over naming Lilibet
BTS's RM & V complete military training: See pictures
BTS's RM & V complete military training: See pictures
King Charles spends much of his time worrying about Prince Andrew, Harry?
King Charles spends much of his time worrying about Prince Andrew, Harry?
Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher & Suzanne Somers honored at Primetime Emmys
Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher & Suzanne Somers honored at Primetime Emmys