Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Margot Robbie makes a shock admission about her marriage

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie dishes rare details about her marriage with a 'normie'

Margot Robbie is seemingly all smitten with her ‘normie’ husband Tom Ackerley.

Recently, the Barbie hitmaker appeared at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. During this event, the actress’s husband Tom Ackerley was right beside her as well.

Gushing over her husband on the red carpet, the 33-year-old star told E! News, "I am so lucky.”

The acting sensation went on to explain that she felt lucky to be married to a person who is not from Hollywood and said, “He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."

"He's just the best,” the Birds of Prey star declared, "It's so fun. I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.'”

“And you're like, 'I know,'" she said in conclusion.

Earlier, Robbie revealed to the US publication Vogue that she barely believed she would ever wed Ackerley.

Speaking of the times before their marriage, the American filmmaker and actress stated, "I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him."

"And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before," she confessed before signing off.

For those unversed, Robbie married her long-time crush Ackerley in December 2016.

