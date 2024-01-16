Kanye West creating ‘real and raw' song about Bianca Censori marriage

Kanye West has dropped hints he's working on a song about his heavily publicized marriage to Bianca Censori

file footage

Kanye West may be creating a masterpiece of a tune as a means to open up about his “much-publicised marriage” to Bianca Censori.

Kanye recently filed a trademark for his quote "I miss you when I wake up before you," which he wrote in a birthday post for Bianca.

The trademark sparked speculation that the Praise God rapper might be thinking of creating a song about their experiences.

The speculation was recently cemented by celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman’s tarot card reading. She pulled the Queen of Swords card for Kanye, which is a “creative” card.

Inbaal detailed Kanye’s apparent plans in the present, saying, "He's got some words to say to his missus, and some facts to share about her to the world - there could be a new track dropping from the best-selling musical artist, in which he discussed his much-publicised marriage, and it's his way of being real and raw."

"There are revelations on the way from Kanye," she predicted.

For Bianca, she pulled the 3 of Pentacles, “which is a focused, hardworking card that doesn't believe in cutting corners."

Explaining Bianca’s approach in the relationship, she said, "It says that she needs to make the relationship work in her favour somehow, perhaps in increasing her celebrity value or helping her save some pennies for a rainy day."

"Being a driven and business-minded person is correct and appropriate for her," she added.