Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Samuel Moore

Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian' mother Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner reportedly avoided tagging Bianca Censori's husband Kanye West in the birthday post for Kim's daughter

Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Photo: Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner seemingly shunned Kanye West in the 6th birthday wish for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago.

As fans will know, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted a sweet birthday wish to her granddaughter Chicago.

On 15th January, Kris shared a montage of adorable captures of Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, who turned 6 on the same day.

Disclosing the nickname for Kanye West’s daughter, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star penned, “Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!! You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!! You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs!”

“You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back,” she added.

In the shared series of captures, Kris opted to share various family snaps.

Some of them included her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, with the birthday girl Chicago whereas others only featured Kim and Chicago as they spent some quality time together.

The matriarch also tagged Kim Kardashian in post. Nonetheless, the momager reportedly avoided mentioning her granddaughter’s father Kanye West in the post, as per the report of U.S Sun.

For the unversed, Kanye West is currently married to Bianca Censori, but he shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.  

