Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'

Prince Harry told to refrain from writing another memoir after 'Spare'

Prince Harry is seemingly tipped to write another part to his memoir, ‘Spare’ as the original version misses out details about his new life.

Royal author Robert Hardman notes according to MailOnline: "For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events.

"It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course."

Meanwhile, expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned Harry against writing another memoir.

He told Daily Express US: "The publication of Harry’s memoir Spare began a dreadful year for the Sussexes which saw them lose Spotify and their popularity plummeted in the ratings in the US.

"They were mocked and Harry’s revelations in Spare were often unwise and were also laughed at.

"Harry revealed he had cut some 400 pages from it, because they were so sensitive and, in theory anyway, these could form the basis of another book. He could also write about his childhood and Meghan could write a memoir.

"However, this would undoubtedly advertise to the world that the only way they could make a living was by continuing to trash the Royal Family,” they noted.