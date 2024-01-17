Emmys 'escort' Benny Blanco out during Selena Gomez's red carpet moment

Selena Gomez confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco in December 2023

File Footage

Selena Gomez debuted her relationship with Benny Blanco at a Hollywood event where he was reportedly escorted out.



The 31-year-old singer showed up at the Primetime Emmy Awards with the music producer whom she has been dating for 7 months.

In a video going viral on social media, Benny can be seen saying something to Selena as she walked towards the red carpet. He blew her kisses and then reacted to something a guard standing behind him said.

However, the camera moved towards Selena and his complete response went unrecorded, however, when it panned back to him, Benny was being escorted out of the area, though he didn't appear to be upset.

For the event, the Can’t Get Enough hitmaker wore a dark blue trench coat under a gray ensemble whereas Selena, who was hailed as one the best dressed artists, wore a strapless maroon gown with sequins all over it.

Wearing a dark lip, the Rare Beauty mogul completed her look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and velvet sandals from Rene Caovilla Cleo.