 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Emmys 'escort' Benny Blanco out during Selena Gomez's red carpet moment

Selena Gomez confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco in December 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

File Footage

Selena Gomez debuted her relationship with Benny Blanco at a Hollywood event where he was reportedly escorted out.

The 31-year-old singer showed up at the Primetime Emmy Awards with the music producer whom she has been dating for 7 months.

In a video going viral on social media, Benny can be seen saying something to Selena as she walked towards the red carpet. He blew her kisses and then reacted to something a guard standing behind him said.

However, the camera moved towards Selena and his complete response went unrecorded, however, when it panned back to him, Benny was being escorted out of the area, though he didn't appear to be upset.

For the event, the Can’t Get Enough hitmaker wore a dark blue trench coat under a gray ensemble whereas Selena, who was hailed as one the best dressed artists, wore a strapless maroon gown with sequins all over it.

Wearing a dark lip, the Rare Beauty mogul completed her look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and velvet sandals from Rene Caovilla Cleo.

Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform
Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform
Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?
Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?
David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person
David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person
Kim Kardashian's views on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce laid bare
Kim Kardashian's views on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce laid bare
Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?
Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?
Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother
Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother
Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'
Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'
Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row
Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row
Queen Elizabeth II was angry at Meghan Markle for 'copyrighting Lilibet'
Queen Elizabeth II was angry at Meghan Markle for 'copyrighting Lilibet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wounded' after Emmys snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wounded' after Emmys snub
Princess Lilibet name has created 'divisions' between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Lilibet name has created 'divisions' between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'
Prince Harry seeking monetary gain branded ‘totally in character'