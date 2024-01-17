 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady's cryptic post

Gisele Bundchen shares quotes about ‘not taking things personally’ after Tom Brady cryptic post

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady’s cryptic post
Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady’s cryptic post

Gisele Bundchen appeared to have reacted to her ex-husband Tom Brady’s cryptic post with a quote about “not taking things personally.”

Taking to Instagram stories during a Q & A, the Brazilian supermodel was asked by one of her followers what her favourite mantra in life is.

Responding to the question, Bundchen shared a video message, saying, "I have so many but I think at this moment, I like, ‘Don’t take things personally.'"

She added, "That’s the one I’m working [on] — I’m focusing on at this moment."

This comes almost a month after Tom Brady shared a quote on his Instagram handle by Muhammad Ali that read, "The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart."

"For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving, merciful heart means a loving, merciful man,” he added.

While talking to CBS Mornings, the model talked about her marriage to Brady, which ended in 2022 after 13 years, saying, "I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life."

"Wouldn't change absolutely anything," she added.

The model was then asked if she would take back the end of her relationship with Brady, she said, "I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."

"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she added.

