Thursday, January 18, 2024
Jacob Elordi breaks up with Olivia Jade again?

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade first linked romantically in May 2022 but broke up in August of the same year

Jacob Elordi breaks up with Olivia Jade again?

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have once again parted ways shortly after reconciling their romance.

On Wednesday, an insider privy to US Weekly claimed that the couple that gave each other another chance in May 2023 are no longer dating.

However, it is unclear when did they exactly split as the pair was last photographed together in October 2023.

The confirmation comes following Olivia’s Instagram cleanse as she recently unfollowed the Kissing Booth actor.

Whereas, Jacob does not follow anyone on social media to begin with.

The two first linked in December 2021, just one month after the Saltburn star broke up with Kaia Gerber.

They sparked rumors of their relationship when they were photographed enjoying a coffee date in Jacob’s Range Rover in Los Angeles.

The on-and-off couple confirmed their romance in May 2022 but eventually parted ways in August of the same year to focus on their careers.

During their split, Jacob briefly dated model Bianca Finch, but was seen getting intimate with Olivia just a few months later.

