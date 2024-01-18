 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Melanie Walker

Dua Lipa confirms romance with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors with the British actor at the Masters of The Air premiere

Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Dua Lipa has finally confirmed her romance with Callum Turner in fresh visuals.

On Tuesday, Daily Mail shared pictures which showed the 28 year-old singer getting cozy with the British actor in Hollywood.

The couple did not shy away from PDA as they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” after they reportedly had a romantic dinner date at a Japanese restaurant Sushi Park.

In one of the pictures, Callum can be seen wrapping his arms around Dua as she leaned on to his face for a kiss.

According to the outlet, the Dance The Night Away hitmaker did not attempt to hide her romance and “frolicked with the actor on a balcony” overlooking the street.

Previously, an insider came forward to US Weekly and shared: “They’ve only been dating for a little while. They have an amazing connection and the chemistry is there."

Moreover, they claimed that the The Boys in the Boat actor “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go.”

The inside scoop came after Dua was seen slow dancing with Callum at Masters of the Air premiere afterparty. 

