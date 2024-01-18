Daniel Radcliffe says he wants to work in a rom-com genre while naming the actress he wants to work with

Daniel Radcliffe confesses love for particular movie genre

Harry Potter's famed Daniel Radcliffe is sharing his love for the rom-com genre that he revealed he wanted to do again.



Speaking to Variety at the Emmy 2023 red carpet, the British actor said he would "love" to act again in the genre.

Not to mention, he suggested the actress he wanted to work with for the film. It is her Weird: The AI Yankovic Story co-star Quinta Brunson.

"We should do something together," he shared. “And we're a perfect height match, so really there's a future in this."

Meanwhile, Daniel minced no words when he was asked about any nervousness related to the 2022 film role.

“Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” he continued.

“They are huge Weird AI fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God.”

Daniel previously did a rom-com movie titled What If alongside Zoe Kazan in 2013.