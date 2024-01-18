 
Netflix's ‘Virgin River' release date, episodes, filming: Everything to know

Netflix's ‘Virgin River' release date, episodes, filming: Everything to know

There are several surprises awaiting fans in Netflix’s brand-new season of Virgin River.

Filming Schedule for Virgin River:

For those unversed, the announcement for the filming schedule has also been released, and fans can expect their beloved characters, back behind the camera on February 2nd, 2024.

The filming is scheduled to run until May 17th, 2024, and will be filmed in British Columbia, Canada, in its entirety.

Virgin River Storyline for Season 6:

There are also reports that screen time will be prioritized for Mel and Jack, as they navigate life and their relationship.

Ildiko Susany even spoke to The Views Perspective, back in November of 2023 and revealed that “We will still have everyone’s stories as well. We are definitely thrilled about Mel and Jack’s journey in season 6.”

The fan favorites, Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge also doubled down on this news in an Instagram video and admitted, things have “shifted some stuff around.”

Episode Count of Virgin River:

Fans can also expect a more reduced episode count this time around, now that Ildiko Susany has dished on this matter with The Viewers’ Perspective.

As of now, fans can expect to see an episode count of 10, for season 6.

