Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Emma Stone brazenly defends THIS 'Poor Things' scene

Emma Stone's statement comes after UK film board criticised one of its controversial scenes prior its release in the region

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 18, 2024

File Footage

Emma Stone has put up a strong defense against her film Poor Things scene being re-edited for its UK release.

In the film, the 35-year-old actress portrayed the titular character of Bella Baxter in Victorian London who is brought back to life by an eccentric scientist.

Emma’s statement comes after the comedy, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, reportedly upset the British Board of Film Classification's ratings prior its release.

The committee is critical of a controversial scene where a man hires Emma to teach his two young sons about her work as an escort.

She stated in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4: “Bella is completely free and without shame about her body. It is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life.”

Emma added: “But I see it as just one aspect of many - her discovery of food, philosophy, travel and dance. S** is another aspect.”

Moreover, the Lala Land actress claimed that she wanted to do justice to Bella’s character by "not being camera shy."

“I'm not a person that just wants to be naked all the time, but I am someone who wants to honour the character as fully as I possibly can. That's part of her journey,” Emma explained.

